The third accused person in the ongoing ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa, has stated that he never implicated Supreme Court Justice, Yonny Kulendi in his submissions in court.

Mr. Jakpa said though he is related to Justice Yonny Kulendi, he has never mentioned his name in any of his submissions in the trial.

Richard Jakpa has been accused of implicating Justice Yonny Kulendi after meeting the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame in his house.

He denied mentioning the Justice’s name after proceedings on Thursday, June 27.

“That is not so because, right from the beginning, I never mentioned Justice Yonny Kulendi’s name in court. It was the prosecution that mentioned his name in court and continued on air through their media surrogates because they were thinking that the recording that I had made, they thought the recording was made at Justice Yonny Kulendi’s house.

“So this issue of Yonny Kulendi, they started it. They thought it was from his house I made the recording and they went after him.”

