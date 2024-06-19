Talent manager George Mensah Britton has revealed that he no longer manages Afrobeat superstar Camidoh.

George Britton and Camidoh worked for 3 years. During his reign as the manager of Camidoh, the latter churned out global hit songs including ‘SugarCane’.

The song won Camidoh many awards. Speaking to GhanaWeekend, George Britton explained the rationale behind their separation:

“There is no bad blood between us… Our 3-year contract has elapsed and I have now relocated to London so since I couldn’t get enough time for myself, I decided not to renew the contract”.

He quickly added, “ I now do PR works for most of the artistes… I am also doing other stuff for myself… We are still friends just that I don’t manage him any longer”.

Besides Camidoh, George Britton has also managed celebrated Ghanaian music group Keche.

Known in real life as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, Camidoh is currently out with another banger ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’. The track serves as a poignant prelude to his upcoming project, encapsulating the significant experiences and emotional journeys he has navigated during his hiatus from the Ghanaian music industry.

The song, produced by Camidoh himself in collaboration with Nawtyboi Tattoo and Baba Wood, delves into the complexities of love, offering listeners a heartfelt message about the importance of applying reason and mindfulness in romantic relationships.