Hiplife legend Mzbel has voiced her frustration over the escalating cost of living in the country.

In a post on Instagram, Mzbel expressed strong frustration about the high prices of goods and services, accentuating the economic hardships faced by many Ghanaians.

The hiplife legend, who owns a restaurant, revealed that the soaring prices are significantly impacting her business.

According to her, she buys a single tomato for GH¢5 and the cost of ingredients and supplies has soared, making it increasingly difficult for her restaurant to operate sustainably.

In addition to the rising prices of goods, Mzbel also spoke on the burden of increased electricity costs.

She revealed that, since the installation of new meters, she has been spending GH¢200 daily on electricity, a substantial expense that is straining her finances.

Mzbel called on the government to take decisive action to stabilize the economy and reduce the cost of living.