President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again dismissed accusations of being a “clearing agent” in response to allegations of corruption against some of his appointees.

Responding to former President John Mahama’s allegations, Akufo-Addo emphasised that his government is committed to upholding due process and the principles of justice in the ongoing fight against corruption.

The NDC flagbearer has repeatedly described President Akufo-Addo as a “clearing agent” following accusations of corruption directed at former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and other government appointees.

Commissioning the new Law House in Accra on Monday, June 10, President Akufo-Addo said, “…I am sure we are all aware of the statement by the former president and perennial NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama stigmatizing me as a clearing agent because for him mere allegation without more is enough to merit condemnation of an accused public official. Especially one of my administration.”

“For my part and let me state it again for the record, I will not set aside due process and the rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me.”

