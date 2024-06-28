The Parliamentary Committee which probed the leaked tape on the plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police from office by some senior police officers has, in its report, recommended sanctions for the three officers who were caught on the tape.

The committee chaired by Abuakwa South lawmaker Samuel Atta Akyea said the officers, COP Alex George Mensah, Supt.

George Lysander Asare and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyedi, misconducted themselves, a major offence under Police regulations, and must be sanctioned in accordance with the Police disciplinary procedure.

“The House should communicate its findings to the President pursuant to Section 19 of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) which vests disciplinary powers in the President, to determine the appropriate sanctions for COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Lysander Asare and Supt Eric Emmanuel Gyebi who have misconducted themselves professionally by breaching among others the following: Section 17(d) of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) which states that:

“It shall be a misconduct for a police officer to engage in any activity outside his official duties which is likely to involve him in political controversy or to lead to his taking improper advantage of his position in the Police Service.

“Regulation 82(1) (c) of the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I 76) which states that: “It is a major offence for an officer to engage in an activity outside official duties which is likely to “Involve the officer in political controversy or lead to the officer taking improper advantage of that officers position in the service,” the report said.

The three officers were heard on the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Daniel Bugri Naabu.