The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ahafo Ano South-West, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, has assured that he will mobilise resources and equipment to proceed with the construction of a stalled astroturf project in Mankraso.

The abandoned project has become a bone of contention and a point of blame between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP in the constituency, with each accusing the other of sabotage.

Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, in an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Monday, denied allegations of the NDC that the project was hastily commenced as a means to trick voters during the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.

He accused the NDC of intimating and eventually succeeding in chasing the contractor out of the site just to score political points to the detriment of the entire Mankraso community.

He explained to Nii Larte Lartey that the contractor resorted to working at night due to the other facilities that surrounded the park but the NDC in the constituency took advantage of the night to pelt workers with stones anytime they showed up, which made them park and leave when the threats became rampant.

“Because the place is surrounded by a school, a hospital, and the district assembly, the contractor will go there in the evening, and anytime he goes there to work, the NDC people will go there and pelt him with stones, and so he finally packed and left.

“But I have made up my mind and I have my bulldozer and the necessary equipment to construct the pitch and I am sending my machines to the place to clear the place.”

