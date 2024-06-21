The running mate to NDC’s flagbearer, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has responded to criticisms from the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who questioned her suitability for candidacy based on her age.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s remarks come in response to Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s comments, which many perceived as an attempt to undermine her candidacy by focusing on her age rather than her qualifications and accomplishments.

During an engagement with female media professionals in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang confidently stated that she is proud of her age.

The 72-year-old former Education Minister emphasised that her experience and wisdom, garnered over the years, are invaluable assets to her role and the nation.

“Let everybody understand that I’m very proud of every minute God has given me and if he gives me more, I’ll be more grateful. But my life is in His hands not anybody’s hands. I don’t consider my age as a nuisance, I consider it as a blessing, so that is it.

“What else is there to say? Is that all they could say? Did they also say that I was corrupt? Why couldn’t they say that I was insulting people?”

“You see, a lot of these things we must see as unnecessary and unuseful distractions. Is that all they can say? They should find other forms. What about their own selves? I never said I was an angel but I don’t think I’ve killed anybody’s child.

“So I’m happy with myself, I’m proud of how far God has brought me and I believe God will take everybody much further.”