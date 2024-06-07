The Forestry Commission in the Greater Accra Region has attributed its inability to fight illegal mining and other degrading activities to the lack of logistics, such as vehicles and motorbikes, at its district offices.

The commission also bemoaned that the situation has been compounded by the delays in the release of funds for forestry development activities.

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, George Agbenowoshi, while speaking at a short ceremony by Parliament ahead of a tree planting exercise, highlighted the strain the Commission is challenged with.

“Logistics such as pickup vehicles and motorbikes for our field operations and activities at the various districts stations are challenging and we cannot…and that makes it difficult to fight forest offences in our forest reserves.

“These offenses include illegal mining activities, illegal farming, bushfires, illegal lumbering, illegal logging and chainsaw activities across the country.

“We also have the challenge of timely release of funds for forestry-related activities including plantation activities at our sector and issues sent to court have been there for years without redress. Issues of mining activities involving Chinese that take an interpreter to translate are often thrown out of court as a result of the lack of an interpreter.”

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, assured in his address to procure a pickup vehicle and two motorbikes for the Forestry Commission to boost its operations.

“I want to promise the Forestry Commission that we will procure a pickup and two motorbikes to help facilitate your activities.”

