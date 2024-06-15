Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan, has criticized the comments made by Ernest Frimpong, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Wassa Amenfi East, for inciting violence against the military.

Frimpong is accused of urging illegal miners to attack military forces enforcing mining laws.

A viral video allegedly shows Frimpong encouraging miners to confront police and military personnel, whom he accused of soliciting bribes from them.

Despite Frimpong’s denial of the allegations, asserting that his comments during a two-hour meeting with small-scale miners were misconstrued, he was apprehended and subsequently released on bail following an interrogation.

On Channel One TV’s “The Big Issue” on Saturday, Dr Ayensu-Danquah highlighted that endorsing such antagonistic actions was reprehensible and detrimental to environmental conservation and legal compliance.

She expressed dismay over the remarks, criticising them as detrimental to national security.

“It is very sad and it is not good for our security…It is unconscionable and it should never happen again,” she stated.

Furthermore, Dr Ayensu-Danquah suggested that the episode reflects a grave deficiency in leadership, stating, “It is a serious lack of leadership.”

