The informal sector has maintained its dominance in Ghana’s labour market, employing a significant 75% of the country’s workforce.

However, this sector often provides unstable and low-income jobs, making it a major contributor to widespread underemployment.

The 2023 Ghana Human Development Report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service and the NDPC proposed a raft of interventions to stem the tide.

According to the report, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, with 65% of young people aged 15-24 experiencing joblessness, underscoring a pressing challenge for the nation’s future development.

Addressing these issues is crucial for Ghana’s long-term development goals demanding the urgent need for strategic investments in human capital, technology, and digital infrastructure to foster sustainable job creation and inclusive economic growth.

The report themed: “The Future Value of Work in Ghana: Pathways to Sustainable Jobs, advocates for a holistic approach to bridge the gap between current employment opportunities and the evolving job market. The report further called for reforms in education to include STEM/STEAM education and entrepreneurial training, equipping the youth with skills essential for future employment.

The report recommends Collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, civil society, and individuals alike.

By prioritizing a national consensus on long-term development plans as Ghana approaches key milestones such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and its centenary of independence in 2057, it is to ensure that every citizen enjoys the benefits of decent work and improved living standards.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital