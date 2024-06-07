ITA Airways has successfully launched commercial flight operations to Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The inaugural flight touched down at approximately 1939 hours to a water cannon salute by the Resue and Fire Fighting team of Ghana Airports Company Limited.

In her welcome address, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, congratulated the ITA team on the launch.

She indicated that the commencement of flight operations on the Rome/Accra/Rome route was a clear indication of the confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry and significantly enhances efforts at positioning Ghana as a Preferred Aviation hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

The Managing Director noted that the introduction of the direct flight route signified a new era of convenience and efficiency for travelers, both for business and leisure purposes, offering passengers more options and seamless connectivity between these two vibrant cities.

She touched on the recent commissioning of Tamale International Airport and Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi and encouraged interested airlines to explore the opportunities in those markets and tap into all its possibilities.

She gave the assurance that as the Operator and Manager of all airports in Ghana, Ghana Airports Company Limited was committed to providing unwavering support to ensure ITA Airways consistently achieves a high on-time departure and arrival performance.

‘’Our expectation is that ITA Airways will go the extra mile to deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring a seamless travel experience to passengers’’ she said.

Mrs Opare urged stakeholders to continue to support Ghana Airports Company Limited as it makes giant strides towards achieving its vision, which dovetails into the broader government vision for the aviation industry.

Other speakers at the event included the Vice President Sales, Pierfrancesco Carino, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, H.E. Merena Botsio Benyah, Ambassador of Italy to Ghana and Togo, H.E. Daniela d’Orlandi and Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Director, Economic Regulations and Business Development, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

ITA Airways’ arrival in Ghana makes it the 24th International Airline to operate to Kotoka International Airport. The airline will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Italy to Accra.