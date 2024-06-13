Ghana’s trusted digital-first financial services provider, Izwe Savings and Loans (Izwe) has partnered with the Digital Transformation Hub, a local non-governmental organization dedicated to advocating for Information Communication Technology (ICT) education for girls.

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to provide ICT training to girls across Ghana, significantly enhancing their skills and opportunities in the digital landscape.

The program was officially launched at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan ICT Centre in Accra on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The event drew over 400 girls from various junior and senior high schools nationwide, all eager to participate in the “Girls in ICT” program. This initiative aims to inspire and empower young girls by introducing them to various ICT topics, including the field of artificial intelligence.

The schools represented at the launch included St. Mary’s Senior High School, Accra Wesley Girls, HOTCASS, Peki Senior High School, Kpeve Senior High School, Suhum Kyidom High School, and Unity Primary School.

Izwe expressed its enthusiasm for sponsoring the program, emphasizing that it aligns with the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company’s brand purpose is to inspire progress as it facilitates active economic engagement through innovative digital services. Izwe supports educating girls in acquiring ICT skills as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility which is aimed at fostering economic empowerment, education and social inclusion.

In her remarks, the founder and CEO of the Digital Transformation Hub, Madam Ivy Lawson, underscored the importance of ICT education for girls. She highlighted the organization’s commitment to accelerating the application of social capital and technology for economic empowerment, particularly for young girls. “Organizing ICT training for girls is driven by our agenda of digital transformation, which is geared towards promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality for young girls in the digital space,” she stated.

Madam Lawson elaborated on the Hub’s focus on ICT education, which includes designed lab sessions, innovation and entrepreneurship training, and capacity building for startups and incubation. “We provide training and expertise in digital skills and digital entrepreneurship, particularly for young people,” she said. She further emphasized that equity and inclusion for young girls, through effective advocacy and empowerment, are crucial for enhancing sustainability in local development.

Looking ahead, Madam Lawson disclosed that the Digital Transformation Hub plans to initiate a quarterly Inter-schools ICT training program for girls across the country. She encouraged the girls to pay particular attention to the study of artificial intelligence, noting its growing significance in the modern world.

The collaboration between Izwe and the Digital Transformation Hub marks a significant step towards bridging the gender gap in ICT and ensuring that young girls in Ghana have the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the digital age. This partnership not only empowers young girls but also contributes to the broader goal of economic development and technological advancement in Ghana.

Izwe Savings and Loans is a trusted digital-first financial services provider, delivering diversified customer-centric solutions. Over the years, the institution has been dedicated to empowering small and medium-scale enterprises for sustainable growth.

Izwe remains committed to financial inclusion in Africa, empowering individuals and businesses in various fields of human endeavor. Izwe Savings and Loans has achieved this through the delivery of tailored financial solutions to its diverse clientele.