Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC), the sole distributor of the Foton range of vehicles, has held its 5th Foton stakeholder engagement in Tamale with key leaders in the Manufacturing, Logistics, Transport, Construction, Oil & Gas, and Mining industries.

The series of Foton customer engagement events held by the company aims to introduce the lineup of Foton heavy-duty trucks with GTL series powered by Cummins engines and ZF transmissions to the industry. Foton Light-duty trucks, including the Auman E 4T, Auman S 6T, and Auman 8T new generation trucks, were also showcased at the event.

The 5th edition, which was held on 21st May 2024 at the Modern City hotel in Tamale, brought together stakeholders from logistics, transport, mining, construction, and oil & gas industries. They were given a presentation on the features of the latest generation Foton Trucks, followed by an interactive Q & A session where customer feedback was addressed.

Officials of JMTC and Foton present to engage guests on the Foton products included Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, the Executive Director of JMTC; Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager of Sales & Marketing at JMTC; Mr. Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton Brand Sales Manager in charge of Light Duty and passenger vehicles; Mr. Freeman Medegli, Foton Brand Sales Manager in Charge of Heavy-duty trucks; Mrs. Mabel OffeI, Marketing Manager of JMTC; and Mr. Calvin Lan from Foton Motor.

In his address, Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager of Sales & Marketing at JMTC, observed that transportation is a very important aspect of business growth. Hence, the reason behind the series of Foton stakeholder engagements being held across the country by Japan Motors and Foton is to introduce the Foton brand as the ideal logistics solution that suits various industries.

“Foton has been in Ghana for over 16 years and has evolved over all this period to become what it is today. Foton has reached a very great stage of its story”, he observed, offering a comprehensive line-up of products with excellent quality and competitive and affordable prices.

Mr. Kabbara informed that, together with Foton, a technical training center has been established in West Africa to provide more support to customers. He therefore assured that the Group will continue to develop and improve by providing the latest technology convenient for the market, plus the availability of quality spare parts to drive the course.

On his part, Mr. Calvin Lan from Foton Motor called on the Ghanaian market and beyond to trust the Foton brand as a global leading commercial vehicle with enough capacity to provide professional sales and aftersales support to promote businesses.