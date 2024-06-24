The Judge presiding over the alleged Kasoa ritual case has ordered for the second accused, Nicholas Kini to be transferred from police cells to the Nsawam prison.

The 18-year-old has been on trial together with 15-year-old Felix Nyarko for the alleged murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Abdallah who was killed in 2021.

The two have been in police custody since their arrest.

But the second accused is said to have been rotated across various police stations in Accra including Nima, ministries, Cantonment and Osu police stations.

The investigator involved in the case revealed that the accused is fond of engaging in fights with other inmates.

In court on Monday, the judge was notified by prosecution that the Osu Police station where the second accused currently is in custody, has given an indication of rejecting a return of Nicholas Kini into their custody.

Prosecution then prayed the court to issue a trial warrant for the accused to be moved to prison custody rather.

The accused Nicholas Kini however denied these allegations. His Lawyer on the other hand noted this is information to him but asked the court to rather caution his client.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo however ordered for the accused to be kept at the Nsawam prison and be brought to court when needed.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital