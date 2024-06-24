The trial of the two boys accused of killing a ten-year-old boy in Kasoa and other cases have been negatively impacted by the ongoing jury strike.

The jurors have been on strike since May 16 this year over non-payment of allowances.

This has affected cases like murder trials like the Gregory Afoko case, the JB Danquah trial and the Abessim murder trial.

The Kasoa Ritual killing case which is near completion has also been impacted. The second accused in that matter, Nicholas Kini, closed his defence on February 14, 2024.

The court is left with addresses from the prosecution and lawyers for the accused as well as a summing up by the judge for the jury to retire and return with their verdict.

This was initially expected to take place on May 7 but the case was adjourned to June 24 as the judge at the time was not done with her summing up.

But when the case was called today June 24, the business of the court could not take place due to the strike.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo in court on Monday described as unfortunate the strike by the jurors.

