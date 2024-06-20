The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has kickstarted a four-day ‘Election Violence and Security’ training course for various security services in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

The course aims to provide fundamental understanding and information on the roles of the Police and other stakeholders such as the Military, Customs, Prisons, Immigration, and Fire Services in managing the electoral process.

Over 100 participants will benefit from the course. The target group includes officers of the ranks of Major or ASP or their equivalents, or officers with command roles in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the launch, ACP Osman Abdul Razak, the Course Director at KAIPTC, highlighted the significance of the course.

He said that similar sessions have been held in Kumasi and Accra, with the final session taking place in the northern regional capital.

ACP Abdul Razak emphasised the importance of equipping security personnel as the country prepares for the December 7 polls.

“In equipping the various service personnel here, some of the modules to be tackled during the four-day training include causes of electoral violence, identification of causes of electoral violence, tactical methods of dealing with electoral violence among several others to ensure they’re more community-oriented in their policing strategy,” he said.

Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duut Tuaruka, who spoke to the media before the course began, noted, “I must admit that this course could not have come at any other appropriate time than this period as it is going to broaden the knowledge of participants and adequately prepare them for the national obligation ahead.”

For the Northern Region, over 100 personnel are currently participating in the ‘Election Violence and Security’ training course.

Additionally, the training aims to develop new strategies as Ghana heads to the polls in December and to help newly posted personnel understand the regional dynamics during elections.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital