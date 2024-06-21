The driver of a tipper truck has died while two other persons are critically injured following an accident at Krispol City Junction, Kasoa on Friday, June 21.

The driver who fell beneath the vehicle was run over by the tyres and died instantly. His mates also suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, while the body of the deceased has also been deposited at the morgue of the same facility for preservation.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver failed to lower the dumper of the truck to a secured position after tipping sand at a fuel station close by.

The dumper therefore lifted suddenly and struck the overpass at Krispol City Junction.

The cabin of the truck registered GN 7842-21 got ripped off throwing both the driver and his two mates overboard.

“The vehicle while heading in the Budumburam camp direction didn’t notice that the dumper had lifted. All of a sudden, what we noticed was a big bang on the side of the Krispol City bridge. The driver came through the front windscreen and fell under the car, forcing the truck to run over him.

“The two driver’s mate also suffered a similar fate. The driver came to tip sand at a nearby station and suddenly this accident occurred,” Katu Dennis an eyewitness told Channel One News.

Meanwhile, an individual who is yet to be identified broke into the scene to steal an unspecified amount of money and smartphones from the accident victims.

Some eyewitnesses expressed disgust at the act.

