The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has stated that she was not arrested as reported in connection with the recent violence that erupted during a vote transfer exercise in Kasoa.

According to her, she was only invited by the police because her driver and security guard had been arrested because a licensed gun had been found in her car.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Sunday, June 2 2024 claimed that three persons were arrested at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The suspects, including Ms Okunor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19 were arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the vehicle.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Ms Okunor explained “I have never been arrested. Yes, I was invited to the police station. I was not arrested. I was there because I had to go there.

“My driver was arrested, and my security guard was arrested because a licensed gun was found in my car…It was far away from the registration centre.”

