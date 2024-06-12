The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has begun implementing the National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) policy of absorbing dialysis costs for kidney patients below 18 and above 60 years.

Eight patients have already benefited from this initiative, and the hospital’s management has confirmed that patients who initially paid for the services will receive refunds.

The hospital’s management revealed that only 20% of patients with end-stage renal disease could previously afford the twice-weekly dialysis sessions.

However, with the NHIA’s intervention, they expect the remaining 80% to access the necessary treatment.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, visited the hospital to monitor the policy’s implementation, assuring that the government will ensure its effective rollout.

He stated that the NHIA will reimburse the cost of dialysis once hospitals submit their claims.

“We are just monitoring so today we are in the Ashanti Region, just to see how it’s being implemented. Like I said the last time the CEOs were part of this meeting, and we took a collective decision based on the resources that we had. From the National Health Insurance Authority, we have the money available, we’ll reimburse them once the claims are submitted to us.”

Dr. Aboagye added that the government has a comprehensive plan not only for kidney disease but for chronic diseases.

“Government do have a comprehensive plan not only for kidney diseases but also for chronic diseases. I’m very sure that very soon it will be unveiled as part of the government’s overall agenda.”

The hospital’s Deputy Medical Director, Dr. Yaw Opare Larbi, confirmed the implementation asserting that patients who paid for dialysis treatment starting from June 1 will be refunded.

“We had a meeting, we called stakeholders in the hospital and right after our meeting on Friday, the team went to work, rolling it out and we started using the forms that were provided by the NHIA.

