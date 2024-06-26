Doctors at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching (KATH) Hospital have called off their strike.

On Monday, June 24, the health workers abandoned consultation rooms, citing delays in the repair of the Linear Accelerator System used for radiotherapy services, which broke down in October 2023.

Although the machine had been repaired, management explained that it remained non-operational as they awaited the arrival of a water phantom needed to calibrate the system.

The delay in getting the equipment, essential for treating various cancers, up and running left doctors at the Oncology department very frustrated.

They therefore protested by going on strike which led to the turning away of patients who went to the department seeking healthcare.

But they have resumed work today Wednesday, June 26 after they were given assurances of their concerns being addressed.

Confirming this in a Citi News interview on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the KATH, Kwame Frimpong stated that “Yesternight [Lastnight] the leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association and the Ashanti Regional Division of the Ghana Medical Association notified management that the striking doctors at the Oncology Directorate wanted to meet management and in line with management policy of open door policy, they agreed to meet them this morning and they came met management and they raised a number of issues which management identified with those concerns and then assurances were once again given to them as to the steps that were being taken to address those concerns and on the basis of that they have resumed work.”

