Pedestrians who frequent the Kawukudi stretch in Accra have raised concerns over the presence of mentally ill individuals occupying the bus shelters.

These road users lament that the situation becomes particularly unbearable when they have to wait for public transport at these shelters.

Bus shelters, commonly known as bus stops, provide passengers with protection from rain, wind, and the scorching sun while they wait for their buses.

Despite these essential functions, there have been significant concerns among pedestrians, particularly those using the Kawukudi stretch in Accra, regarding the occupation of these shelters by mentally ill individuals.

This situation forces pedestrians and road users to stand closer to the road while waiting for public transport, putting their safety in jeopardy. They also lament the unbearable stench and discomfort they endure.

In light of this, pedestrians have called for government support in addressing this issue.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Authority, responsible for administering mental health services, has expressed concern about the situation and emphasized the need for a community-based approach in dealing with such matters.

The authority also hopes that the government will include mental health treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme to help treat mental health conditions.

A pedestrian Desmond Yindo said, “In fact, it’s not pleasant at all, Accra is the capital of Ghana, and this condition should not be visible. It is unacceptable that mentally ill persons are occupying our shed. The government must do something about it.

“I got down from the vehicle because of the stench emanating from here. We need to fix this.”

Another pedestrian, Samuel Addison also said, “This has been a problem and passengers face, sometimes, when the sun is scorchy, you would like to have a place like this to rest, but then you find these mentally ill persons over there and you’re afraid to go closer to them.

“Excuse my language sometimes the odour that comes from them is unpleasant. We will call on government to come in and if there’s a special place for them then they can be moved there.”

