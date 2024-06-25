The Kenyan Defence Forces has been deployed to support the National Police Service in addressing the security crisis triggered by the ongoing violent protests across the country.

This deployment is in line with Article 241(3) of the Constitution of Kenya, which empowers the military to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order during emergencies

In a statement released on June 25, Aden Bare Duale, Chairperson of the Defence Council, condemned the ongoing protests, citing the destruction of critical infrastructure and breaches of public order.

The protests, which began as a grassroots movement fueled by social media discontent, have evolved into a widespread rebellion, with massive demonstrations flooding the streets of cities and towns nationwide

On Tuesday afternoon, chaos erupted in Nairobi as protesters targeted key government buildings, setting the governor’s office, city hall, and the national parliament ablaze.

The day began with protesters vowing a ‘total shutdown’, and tensions escalated rapidly, culminating in the arson attacks on these iconic symbols of government authority.

