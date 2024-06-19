The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaians applying for travel to Kenya will now be issued an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) free of charge.

This initiative acknowledges the existing visa-free regime agreement between Kenya and Ghana.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 19, the Ministry advised Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya to submit their ETA application through almetakenya.go.ke for approval before departure.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to take note of this new development when planning their travel to Kenya.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the public that the Republic of Kenya in recognition of the existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Ghana has informed that Ghanaian travellers will now be issued an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on gratis upon application Ibr travel to Kenya.

“In that regard, Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya are to submit their ETA application through almetakenya.go.ke for approval prior to their departure. The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new development accordingly.”

The ETA, which serves as official authorisation for entry into Kenya, can now be obtained without any cost. Previously, travellers had to pay a fee for this document, but the new policy eliminates that requirement.

—-

