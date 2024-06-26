Ghana’s High Commission in Kenya has confirmed that the five Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Officer accompanying the delegation who were caught up in the Kenyan protests are “safe and secure.”

Publications were suggesting that the MPs who were caught up in the violent protest may be in danger.

The delegation was in the Kenyan Parliament on a bench-marking visit when the unfortunate incident occurred.

In a statement dated Wednesday, June 26, Parliament said the delegation was immediately “escorted and secured in the Senate building and finally evacuated to their hotel by Officials of the Kenyan Parliament.”

Parliament expressed appreciation of concern from the general public, indicating that efforts are underway to ensure their safe return to Ghana.

The delegation is made up of some members of the Local Government Committee of Parliament. They include. the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, Ranking Member of the Committee. Hon. Edwin Nii Lance Vanderpuye, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Hon. Mohammed Taferu and a Senior Principal Assistant Clerk. Anita Quartey Papafio.

The protests, which began as a grassroots movement fueled by social media discontent, have evolved into a widespread rebellion, with massive demonstrations flooding the streets of cities and towns nationwide

On Tuesday afternoon, chaos erupted in Nairobi as protesters targeted key government buildings, setting the governor’s office, city hall, and the national parliament ablaze.

The day began with protesters vowing a ‘total shutdown’, and tensions escalated rapidly, culminating in the arson attacks on these iconic symbols of government authority.

