The highly anticipated WAMPEX (West African Mining and Power Exhibition) and WAMPOC (West African Mining and Power Conference) are scheduled to take place from 5-7 June at the AICC and the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana.

For 17 years, WAMPEX and WAMPOC have been the premier platforms in West Africa for the international Mining and Power industries, attracting exhibitors from across the globe.

This year, the event will feature over 160 exhibitors, from 20 countries.

It serves as the key gathering for senior professionals, government representatives, and stakeholders in these sectors, offering a platform to stay updated on the latest industry developments, address critical challenges, and explore future opportunities.

The event organisers are honoured to announce that His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante Kingdom, will be the esteemed Special Guest of Honour this year.

Ministers and key stakeholders will also attend, providing exceptional expertise and insights and fostering opportunities for collaboration within the Mining and Power sectors. Some of the confirmed high-profile attendees include, Dr Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive, Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ghana; Honourable Samuel A. Jinapor (MP), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana; Honourable Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, Ghana and Honourable Dr Henry Oladele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria.

Others will be representatives of the Ministries of Mining, Natural Resources and Energy from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, and Guinea Bissau, Senior Executives of major Mining houses such as Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields and key suppliers and service providers in the value-chains of the Mining and Power industries

WAMPEX will also feature a forward-thinking and engaging Learning Academy Programme with key presentations and demonstrations.

Innovative product demonstrations from renowned international suppliers will enhance the informative nature of these workshops, ensuring attendees experience the latest products and solutions first-hand.

Attendees can explore different solutions to their challenges, source essential equipment, and build relationships with key suppliers and service providers.

“It is through collaboration, shared insights, and a united commitment to driving growth within the region that the many challenges facing mining and power sectors can be overcome. Thanks to the attendance of high-profile ministers and stakeholders, there is immense potential for change, opportunity, and growth,” says Adele Tolken, Event Director at dmg events, co-organisers of WAMPEX.

Dr. Sulemanu Koney, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, commented, “The WAMPOC conference is an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to converge, discuss, and develop strategic initiatives that will propel the Mining and Power sectors forward.

This year’s focus on investment, sustainable and innovative practices aligns with our commitment to fostering growth and development in the West African sub-region and therefore the African continent as a whole.” WAMPOC 2024 will feature sessions that delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in West Africa’s Mining and Power sectors.

About the West African Mining and Power Expo

Supported by The Ghana Chamber of Mines, and organised in partnership between dmg events and EPI, WAMPEX is the premier platform in the region showcasing the latest innovations and solutions for the mining and power sectors.

It is the meeting place for mining and power professionals across West Africa to source, network and learn. WAMPOC, held alongside WAMPEX is a high-level conference featuring ministers and leading local and international experts sharing their insights around the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the mining and power sectors in Africa.