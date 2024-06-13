The main accused person involved in the killing of a military officer at Kasoa has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a crime to wit murder.

The accused known as Ben Lord, who claims to be a chief, was arrested after allegedly shooting at the military officer killing him instantly at the Millennium City Police station.

He was initially arraigned on May 3 and has since been on remand.

The police completed its investigation and forwarded the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Weeks after this, the Attorney General proffered his advice on the matter and instructed the Police to charge Ben Lord with murder and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the second accused person in the case, Nana Amoh Kwakye, who was arrested later in connection with the incident has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit murder.

The case has been adjourned to June 20.