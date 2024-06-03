Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that E-Gates will be implemented at the Kotoka International Airport by the end of the year.

According to the Vice President, these E-Gates will be installed in the arrival section of the airport, removing the need for Ghanaians to undergo immigration checks upon arrival.

Dr. Bawumia made this announcement during a meeting with the clergy in Cape Coast, marking the start of his regional tour on Monday.

“In fact, before the end of this year if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport you don’t need to go to an immigration officer, we are putting together the E-gates, you put in your Ghana card it will open for you, and you pass and enter. The E-gates will come into work in Ghana before the end of this year,” he stated.

In addition, Dr Bawumia expressed his wish to engage in an “open and frank discussion” with religious and faith-based organizations about school management, with a particular focus on discipline.