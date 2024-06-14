Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, King Promise has dropped his third album, ‘True To Self’ which embraces his artistic identity and signature sound.

In a social media post, he expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the album a reality.

King Promise’s post stated, “BEYOND PROUD TO ANNOUNCE, MY NEW ALBUM “TRUE TO SELF” is out now on all platforms via – ( https://kingpromise.lnk.to/TrueToSelf ) !!! Big love & Respect to everyone who helped work on this & brought my crazy ideas to life. This is for you guys. Enjoy This Special Body Of Work Made With Love & Truth. Go crazy with it & Stay True To Self 🙏🏾💚 #TrueToSelf”.

Before the release, the ‘Paris’ crooner hosted an album listening session where industry professionals and business people had the opportunity to listen to and appreciate the album.

At the session, there was an auction for the album, which was sold to the highest bidder.

The album features 12 songs with collaborations from both Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian artistes.

King Promise’s passion for music creation remains undimmed. “You attain new heights in life, in career, in love, in family and business all those push you even to believe furthermore,” he reflects.

This passion translates into a stellar lineup of collaborators on “True To Self,” featuring artists like Fave, Sarkodie, Ladipoe, Shallipopi, Lasmid, and Haitian-American singer Fridayy.

The ‘True To Self’ album follows his successful releases “As Promised” (2019) and “5 Star” (2022),

Listen to the album below:

https://kingpromise.lnk.to/TrueToSelf