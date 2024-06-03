Members of the Koforidua Freemasons Lodge have handed over a fully mechanized water treatment system to the leadership of the Koforidua Polyclinic in the New Juaben South Municipality to finally help resolve the perennial water shortage issues at the health facility.

The absence of a mechanised water treatment system hither to according to facility managers was affecting the delivery of quality health care on all fronts.

The installation of a deep mechanized borehole drilled over a hundred meters down with a 5000-litre Rambo storage tank fitted with a lifter submersible pump and other modernized necessary components. Valued at Fifty-Four thousand Ghana Cedis, the project under the benevolence of the Freemason’s lodge in Koforidua, will address water issues at the facility.

In an interview with Citi News after a brief handing-over ceremony, the Lodge Master Walid Zoobi said the kind gesture would go a long way to address water issues at the facility.

“As Freemasons and members of Koforidua Lodge once a year, we undertake a major charity project. This year, we identified the water issues at the polyclinic as our project because we got the information that the water flow has not been consistent. As an essential commodity, water is to us as human beings and the very important is to the operations here at a major health facility like this, then there was an urgent need for us to do something about it.

“So, I the master of the lodge with the support of some benevolent people and members of the lodge raised funds needed for this project that we know it will go a long way to address the water situation here at the clinic.”

On his part, the Medical Superintendent of the Koforidua Polyclinic Dr. Kwame Ofori Koram, expressed gratitude to the group and highlighted the challenges being faced at the facility with regards to the flow of water.

He also underscored the impact the new facility will have on the service delivery at the facility.

Apagyahene Nana Kwame Dua a member of the Koforidua Lodge who chaired the short handing-over ceremony speaking on behalf of the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area Daasebere Kwaku Boateng III commended the good gesture.

He assured members of positive collaboration from the traditional council to undertake more impactful projects that will benefit the masses and the less privileged in society.

