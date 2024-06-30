One person has been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred at Asseseso in the Okere District of the Eastern Region on Saturday.

The accident involved staff of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School who were traveling to Akosombo to attend the funeral of the wife of one of their colleagues.

It is unclear what caused the accident but according to eyewitnesses, the bus, while negotiating a sharp curve on the Asseseso hill, overturned, veering off the road into the bush, leading to the death of one person.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and Ambulance Service arrived on time to help rescue the victims who were still trapped in the bus.

Several others who sustained severe injuries were immediately rushed to the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital for treatment.

Those who sustained minor injuries were treated and discharged.

