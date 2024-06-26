The Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond has taken a swipe at the CEO of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Dr. George Dawson-Amoah over a petition to Parliament to reject a proposed Legislative Instrument which aims to regulate the pricing of cement in the country.

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana, has expressed grave concern over the proposed L.I, arguing that it undermines fairness, transparency, and inclusive decision-making and fails to address the complex issues driving cement price escalation.

In an interaction with journalists, K.T. Hammond said the government remains resolute in its quest to ensure Ghanaians are not shortchanged in the purchase of cement.

“I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with the pricing of our cement in the country. It was about the same issue that we tackled when we were at the Ministry of Energy. I believe that there has to be some sanity in the system… And so today, I have received a copy of a petition written by the Association of Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, whatever.

“Pretty insulting, Dr. George Dawson-Amoah, he’s been a person I have known for many years when he was at GHACEM. We have been very good friends.

“When we started all this cement manufacturing, whatever, he was part of it. He has been in consultation with us. He has been on board with respect to all that we have undertaken. Now he arrives in parliament and tells parliament to order me to take back my documents and to consult with him because what I have done is not right or respectful or something because I hadn’t told him. You know, sometimes you have to be careful when some of these things come about.

“But he has a PhD, he’s a doctor, so reading and comprehension shouldn’t be a problem for him. He should go and read the constitution and he will see that by Article 11 thereof, Parliament doesn’t tell me to go and consult with him. I mean, the procedures that he’s talking about, if he understands, I don’t know.”

He urged the cement manufacturers to ensure that there’s some sanity in the pricing.

“I am going to encourage my colleagues to ensure that there is some sanity in the pricing of cement products in the country. It’s about time that somebody took a handle on the situation and got things in the right direction.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital