The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person for the robbery incident which occurred at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi, resulting in the death of a Police officer.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

A brief statement by the Ghana Police Service disclosed that an intelligence operation is currently underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

The police have assured that they are working diligently to ensure that all suspects are brought to justice.

