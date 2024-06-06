The Municipal Chief Executive for La Dade-Kotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritise teamwork among technocrats with a vision to improve and develop their assemblies.

He urged MMDAs to engage various institutions to assist in development projects and accelerating municipal development.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the 3rd Edition of the African Public Service Optimum Awards (APSO), after being honoured as the most impactful Municipal Chief Executive in Community Development Across Africa, Mr. Nikoi highlighted the importance of achieving significant progress through these collaborative efforts, with a focus on participatory development.