Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has expressed his readiness to confront the Blay family in court.

The Blay family has threatened to sue Mr. Ablakwa over accusations that they are unlawfully attempting to acquire land from the Labadi Beach Hotel, a state-owned property in Accra.

In an interview on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Ablakwa told Umaru Sanda Amadu that he was not intimidated by the prospect of a court case.

He emphasised that he was aware of the challenges of his crusade and that there would be attempts to silence him, but he was prepared to confront the Blay family in court.

Furthermore, he noted that he had not yet received a writ from the Blay family.

“The Blay family keep issuing threats upon threats I have said look what are they waiting for? I am ready. I am not one who shies away from the court…So, I know that it is a tough job. People will threaten you with legal suits, will try to silence you.”

“So, I am not one who fears the court. I am ready for the writ anytime they issue it. But for now, I can confirm to you that they have not reached me yet,” he stated.

