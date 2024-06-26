Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, says his son, Kwaw Blay, legally acquired the piece of land operating the Polo Beach Club from the La Traditional Council.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, on Tuesday, Freddie Blay said the land in question was not acquired illegally, as being speculated by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa.

He stressed that the land has been leased to his son and partners to operate on for the next 25 years.

“The place was leased by the traditional authorities and you call it state capture. It is a lease for about 20 to 25 years. This stretch of land used here does not belong to government and it does not belong to the Labadi Beach Hotel.”

Freddie Blay’s son in an interview on Citi FM last Thursday, demanded an apology from Ablakwa and threatened to sue him.

“…It is so preposterous as a learned gentleman like Ablakwa himself will come and spew such utter rubbish. It is unfair that you drag our good name.

“By the middle of next week, he will hear from our lawyers very strongly and in different [batches]. Mind you sir he has mentioned three individuals so he should be very careful,” he stated.

