Kwame Blay, son of the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has threatened to sue Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

The threat comes in the wake of Ablakwa’s allegations that the Blay family is involved in an illegal attempt to acquire land from the Labadi Beach Hotel, a property owned by the state in Accra.

The situation has led to a fiery back-and-forth, with Mr. Blay calling for an apology from Ablakwa, journalist Johnnie Hughes, and Media General’s management, hinting at potential legal repercussions.

Despite the pressure, Ablakwa has stood his ground, challenging Blay to take the matter to court and hinting at further disclosures related to the supposed state capture.

In a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Mr Kwame Blay expressed his disbelief at the claims made by Ablakwa.

He also stressed the negative impact of these allegations on the reputation of his family.

“…It is so preposterous as a learned gentleman like Ablakwa himself will come and spew such utter rubbish. It is unfair that you drag our good name.

“By the middle of next week, he will hear from our lawyers very strongly and in different [batches]. Mind you sir he has mentioned three individuals so he should be very careful,” he stated.