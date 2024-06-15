Public Announcement

It is with profound sadness that we formally announce the passing of the most loved and cherished Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, a truly remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on our lives and our community.

She passed away on June 11, 2024, after a short illness at the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Tema, Greater Accra Region.

She was a shining example of dedication, compassion, and leadership, and her contributions to the company, industry, and Ghana will be deeply missed. Besides her role as CEO of Labianca Company Limited, Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh was a Member of the Council of State, a community leader, a mentor, a business executive, and a friend to many.

Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the days ahead. We at Labianca take comfort in the memories we shared with her and honour her by continuing to work hard and portray the values she always

shared.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made, and details will be shared with the public in due course. Meanwhile, a book of condolence has also been opened at the reception of the company located at Tema Harbour.

We humbly request the public to respect the family’s privacy during this challenging time and join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh. Further information will be communicated in due time.

Thank you.

Signed By Management.