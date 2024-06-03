The wife of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has lauded Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans for its immense contributions to empowering women and the marginalized in society and transforming lives across the country.

Speaking during the 30th-anniversary celebration of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans in Kumasi on the 30th of May 2024, the Asantehene’s wife enumerated key impact projects undertaken by the financial organization and how lives have been improved through such projects.

She expressed excitement that despite its humble beginnings and adversity, Sinapi Aba has grown to be a financial institution at the centre of development and transforming lives.

Lady Julia said, “This institution emerged during a time when there was a pressing need for microfinance, especially for those marginalized in society, most importantly our women. From its modest beginnings, Sinapi Aba has blossomed into a vital source of financial stability, providing not just economic shelter but also serving as a catalyst for success and the lifeline for families grappling with poverty.”

She added that, true to its name, “Sinapi Aba has exceeded expectations, growing beyond comparison with direct impact sales by 600,000 clients and countless more indirectly. Sinapi Aba has undoubtedly contributed to a better society.”

The financial institution has, over the past 30 years, impacted over one million lives in Ghana through various projects and interventions across its forty-four branches in the country.

The anniversary, which was under the theme: “30 years of transforming lives, celebrating Sinapi Aba’s impact,” witnessed impact and experience sharing from persons who have benefited from the institution’s societal and financial intervention projects.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Tony Fosu, however, indicated that the institution is leveraging technology to improve its services and performance and encouraged other financial institutions to emulate them.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital