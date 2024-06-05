Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied any wrongdoing following a leaked tape that allegedly captured him inciting violence.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV’s Face to Face hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu, Ofosu Ampofo expressed confidence in being vindicated, citing his clean record in politics since 1993.

“I don’t think that I have committed any crime. I was talking to party people…I believe that I will be vindicated because of my life as a politician, right from 1993 up till now, I have not had any issue with the police. I have not gone to the court to bail somebody. I have no violence case against me.”

Ofosu Ampofo and a former NDC Deputy National Communication Officer are standing trial for conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer and assault against a public officer.

They have both pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, has granted Ofosu Ampofo additional time to prepare his defence, which is now scheduled to begin on June 20, 2024.

