The Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University, Professor Smart Sarpong, has advised political parties to leverage electoral surveys to enhance their engagements with constituents.

In an interview onChannelOne News’ “The Big Issue,” he stressed that surveys are essential tools for identifying weaknesses and enhancing constituent engagement.

Prof. Sarpong noted that electoral research provides valuable feedback from voters, which can inform political parties’ strategies and improve their performance.

He encouraged political parties to leverage surveys to assess their strengths and weaknesses and adjust their approaches accordingly.

According to him, political parties can gain a better understanding of their constituents’ needs and preferences, ultimately leading to more effective engagement and improved outcomes.

“All elections research has one thing in common. Sensational ones or unsensational ones, we have one thing in common. That commonality is the fact that some voters are engaged, and the prospective voters give that relevant feedback which is summarised and presented as reports from those elections research.”

“It serves as parties and, like it or not, to the actors, to stakeholders, to political parties and as for many political parties who assess that feedback, whether they agree with their internal research or disagree, and add to their strategy, reacts to it positively, work towards it, they end up benefitting it largely.”

