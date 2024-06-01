On June 6, 2024, the most celebrated Ghanaian photographer James Barnor will be 95 years old.

Uncle James is currently in Ghana to mark this milestone. At a press soiree at the Ghana Club in Accra, on Friday, May 31, James Barnor unveiled the James Barner 95 Festival.

The James Barner 95 Festival is a celebration of Cultural heritage and artistic innovation. While paying homage to the iconic photographer, it also aims for a long-term impact on the Ghanaian arts and cultural scene.

Some of the activities to commemorate the festival include exhibitions, Screenings and concerts. Some of the figures that graced the press soiree include legendary actor and stand-up comedian Fritz Baffour.

The Festival is scheduled to end on August 30, 2024.

Born in Ghana in 1929, James Barnor opened his renowned Ever Young studio in Accra, where he immortalized our nation at the moment of its independence.

He is the first photographer-journalist to collaborate with The Daily Graphic, published in Ghana by London’s Daily Mirror Group.