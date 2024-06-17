Businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Seidu Agongo has appealed to Ghanaians to show more compassion and generosity to one another during the Eid-ul-Adha festival and beyond.

Alhaji Agongo, who is sponsoring thousands of people into school, through skills training and with shelter, food, and funds, said it was only in giving that human beings found true fulfilment in the worship of Allah and the manifestation of their spiritual beliefs.

Speaking to the media to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the founder of the collapsed Heritage Bank Limited said while giving should be an everyday thing, occasions like ‘Sallah’ were meant to bring humanity closer to God as well as remind them of the need to share with each, however little.

Alhaji, therefore, expressed the hope that Muslims and Christians alike would use the occasion to preach and spread love, compassion, and any material gains they have been blessed with.

Economic crisis

The founder of the Class Media Group (CMG) said giving was particularly crucial this year, given the economic challenges that the country found itself in.

With prices of basic items and utilities rising; eroding the already meager incomes of fellow citizens, Alhaji said underprivileged families will find it tough to celebrate Eid.

He said any support would mean more to such families as it could bring smiles to the faces of children and even parents.

The business mogul’s appeal comes when religious leaders are urging their followers to be conscious of the tough times in marking the occasion.

Last week, an Imam at the Ashaiman Newtown Junction Mosque, Malam Abdul Rakib Abubakar, advised Muslims to celebrate the Eid within budget, given the economic challenges.

Last year, Muslims in the Upper East Region reportedly resorted to chicken in place of the age-old sheep and cattle as protein to celebrate the occasion as a result of the economic crunch.

Alhaji Agongo said these showed were evidence that not many families would be able to afford the special meal associated with such occasions, hence the need for the few privileged to support the needy.

Wealth in diversity

Alhaji Agongo also admonished Ghanaians to cherish and nurture the diversity in society, shaped by our hereditary backgrounds, life experiences, inheritances, and the favours bestowed by God.

“Whether one follows a specific religion or a unique spiritual path, the essence of our existence is to live harmoniously, recognizing the value each person brings to the world. Our diversity is not a barrier but a beautiful tapestry that weaves together a more vibrant society,” he said.

He said these differences, which he described as blessings should be celebrated, not as points of division but as opportunities for growth and strength.

“In these trying times, let us remember that our strength lies in our unity. Let us embrace the differences that make us unique and cherish the commonalities that bind us.”

“By doing so, we can create a world where mutual respect and understanding prevail, ensuring that the human race thrives in a spirit of coexistence and harmony,” Alhaji Agongo said.

The CMG he founded comprises the Class FM, Accra FM, Ho FM, CTV, and Dagbon FM, among other media houses nationwide.

Alhaji Agongo pays the fees of hundreds of students at various levels of education and also constructed an outpatient block for the Child Emergency Unit of Korle Bu in 2018.

Last year, he donated cash to more than 1,150 aged and other vulnerable residents of Mepe in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.