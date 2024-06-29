Former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Baba Jamal, says the process being led by Trade and Industry Minister KT Hammond to regulate the prices of cement is an indication of the wickedness of the Akufo-Addo-led government towards Ghanaians.

Addressing concerns raised as a result of a sharp rise in cement prices on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, Baba Jamal said the decision to draft a legislative instrument to regulate the rise certainly went to cabinet, at which stage he said it should have been withdrawn but due to the wickedness of the government, it was ignored and allowed to proceed.

“You cannot lay any legislative instrument without it going to cabinet and that is why the whole NPP machinery is wicked towards Ghanaians. Because it can easily create shortages because manufacturers will simply stop producing and so it is important for the government to rather look at the factors causing cement prices to rise.

“What occasioned the price hikes should be looked at and what can possibly be done to cushion cement manufacturers and this is what the government must be thinking about because how do you want someone to produce at a higher cost and sell at a lower price?”

KT Hammond has submitted a proposed legislative instrument to Parliament to regulate cement pricing in the country.

The former Akwatia MP further urged the government to withdraw the LI to avert any future physical objections.

“I will advise the government to withdraw this LI and this must be taken seriously because what is happening in Kenya is serving as an eyeopener to a lot of countries and we don’t want what happened in Kenya to happen in Ghana, so the LI must be withdrawn.”

