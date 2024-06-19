Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum will today, Wednesday, June 19, resume picketing at the Finance Ministry following the ministry’s failure to engage with the group as promised.

The investors had petitioned the Finance Ministry to provide assurances to enable the Bank of Ghana to pay funds locked up in defunct finance houses.

The convenor for the forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi indicates that the lack of fruitful engagement with the Finance Ministry leaves them with no other option than to hit the streets.

According to Dr Adu Anane Antwi, they have been left with no choice but to resume picketing due to the lack of engagement.

“We will be resuming our picketing this Wednesday, as the meeting that was promised by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr Stephen Amoah, with us after he returned from his trip on May 27, 2024, has still not come on.

“I sent the Deputy Minister a text message and a WhatsApp message last Thursday reminding him that we are still waiting for him to call us for the meeting.”

