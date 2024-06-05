Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum have resumed their public protest demanding payment of their locked-up funds by the Finance Ministry.

Investors received assurances in 2023 to get their funds after the Bank of Ghana revoked the licenses of the Houses and Savings & Loans Companies.

The delays in payment of the funds led to a series of protests demanding that the Finance Ministry make funds available to pay depositors.

Following assurances from Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah, the group suspended the protests for two weeks but they are back picketing due to the failure of the Ministry to honour its promise.

The aggrieved investors have converged at the offices of NDK Financial Service and will march to the Ministry of Finance to demand an update on their request for payment.

