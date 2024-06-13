The Ministry of Health has refuted claims that the locked-up containers from the Global Fund at the Tema port contain essential drugs for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

This comes in response to concerns raised by health-focused civil society organisations regarding threats by the Global Fund to halt funding and donations to Ghana if the containers are not cleared from the ports.

Despite assertions from the CSOs that the drugs are decaying at the ports, the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Offei Baah, maintains that the containers actually hold mosquito nets and not TB drugs.

“I want to put it on record that we have mosquito nets and we don’t have anything like HIV drugs or TB drugs [locked up at the port].

“Once it is something that has been given to the people of Ghana, we are working towards making it out and putting it to good use.

“So for clarity sake, we don’t have any HIV drugs locked up at the port that we have not cleared. All those ones were cleared somewhere last April.”

