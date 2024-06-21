The Passport Office has revealed low patronage of passport applications by Ghanaians following the price increment on April 1, 2024.

Despite this directive facing strong opposition from dissenters including some passport applicants, agents and some stakeholders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement clarified that the decision to increase passport prices aligns with the 2023 fees regulations, L.I.2481.

In an interview with Channel One News, the Director of the Passport Office Headquarters, Paul Cudjoe, indicated that while this is a concern, it will not be significant as long as his office fulfils its mandate.

“Naturally, there will be a slowdown because for a long time, we had not increased the passport price and we needed to bridge the gap. It got to a point that if we had not increased the price, we couldn’t even print passports, that’s why the new fees were introduced.

“I think all the regions we’ve gone to, it’s a concern but not too much a major [concern] if only the passport office delivers on their mandate.”

