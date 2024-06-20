Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has weighed in on the debate over whether obtaining a Dutch passport is better than a PhD in Ghana, attributing widespread despair among citizens to the economic hardship caused by the current government.

He emphasised that such a debate should not be allowed to persist, arguing that there is no basis for the comparison.

Mr. Mahama, during a public lecture organised by the Christian Service University in Kumasi on the theme “Sustainability of Democracy in Africa: The Ghanaian Experience”, stated that the debate reflects a loss of confidence and hope in Ghana’s future due to current economic hardships, coupled with corruption and the wastage of national resources by the current government.

“There’s widespread despair and anguish amongst our people leading to an active debate on social media about whether securing a foreign passport to do a menial job in Europe is better than holding a PhD in Ghana. It’s the adversity into which our nation has been plunged, otherwise, there’s no basis for comparison between a Visa and a PHD.”

He explained that the Presidency must not be handed over to persons who are at the centre of the current economic hardship in the country, indicating that the only way to sustain democracy in Ghana and Africa is to have leadership that focuses on truth and honesty to the citizens.

“Those whose glaring failures at economic management have sucked us into this vortex of despair despite their lofty talk in opposition and who now seek to flee the responsibility cannot be rewarded with the presidency in this deep crisis. The presidency cannot be handed over to those who present as the future when they have the epicentre of our disastrous presence.”

“Leadership that is honest and accepts responsibility for challenges rather than passing the back is the kind of leadership that sustains democracy.”

The public lecture was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Christian Service University.