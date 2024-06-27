John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has expressed appreciation to the South Korean government for its decision to forgive Ghana’s debt, noting that it will help support Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts during these challenging economic times.

This comes after the Ambassador of South Korea to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

In a Facebook post, the former president expressed his gratitude to the government of South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt.

“It was an honour to meet with Ambassador Park Kyongsig of South Korea to discuss the invaluable support and investments South Korea has committed to Ghana. I expressed my profound gratitude for forgiving Ghana’s debt, which will significantly bolster our debt restructuring efforts during these challenging economic times.

“Our discussion also delved into the $2 billion framework arrangement, a substantial investment that will significantly impact crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, the environment, and agriculture.

“This arrangement, coupled with the introduction of new rice varieties, holds immense potential for enhancing food sufficiency in Ghana. South Korea’s commitment to bolstering our agricultural sector is truly commendable and will undoubtedly make a substantial difference.

“I also shared with Ambassador Park the National Democratic Congress’ plans to establish rice mills and farmer service centres to boost our agricultural sector,” he stated.

As the country prepares for the 2024 general elections in December, John Mahama appealed to the international community to join the NDC to advocate for free and fair elections.

“As we gear up for the upcoming elections, I raised concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission. I urged South Korea and the international community to swiftly advocate for free and fair elections in Ghana, an issue of utmost importance.

“I am grateful for the support and look forward to the continued partnership between Ghana and South Korea,” he added.