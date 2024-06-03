Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for superintending over the worst form of roads across the country.

He said contrary to the claim by the Nana Addo government that the country has witnessed unprecedented improvement in the road sector, major roads in the country have been left to deteriorate, thereby worsening the traveling experience of most Ghanaians.

Former president Mahama was speaking at an event in Hamile in the Upper West region to commiserate with the family of the late Zakaria Saana Dramani who until his demise was the Lambusie constituency chairman of the NDC.

Citing the bad state of some major roads in the north, John Mahama said, ”They go around saying that they have done more roads in the history of this country than any other government. Look at the road that goes to Techiman. All tracks that carry goods to Burkina Faso, Mali and other countries all pass through that road.

“Successive governments built that road. Every year we used to do routine maintenance. Since this government came, look at the Wa-Sawla road, look at the Bole-Bamboi road. Look at the Bamboi Techiman road, all in a very deplorable state.

“But when the president and the vice president come and people raise it, they behave as if they don’t know about it. You have six months left, when are u going to work on these roads?”

The former president also took a swipe at the government for engaging in propaganda instead of addressing the development needs of Ghanaians.

“In the short space of seven and a half years, this country has been brought to its knees. We are dealing with a government that only believes in propaganda. They keep repeating the same thing over and over again so that people will believe in the lies they are saying. The reality is that they don’t have what it takes to develop this country”.

The NDC flagbearer called on Ghanaians to reject the NPP in the December polls, stating that the election is about weaning Ghana from the mismanagement it has witnessed under the Nana Addo-Bawumia led government.

